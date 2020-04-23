Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 23

There have been 936 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number in the Republic to 17,607.
A further 28 deaths were reported and the total number of fatalities caused by the disease is now 794.
While the latest new case numbers were higher than average, government experts say this is due to increased detection in nursing homes, as the number of cases elsewhere in the population continues to decline.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team