Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 22

A total of 49 new deaths were recorded bringing the overall number of those who have died from Covid-19 to 769.

A further 631 cases of the disease were announced and the total is now 16,671. The average growth rate for the number of new daily cases has fallen further to 4 per cent, down from 18 per cent on March 27 when the lockdown was announced.

While the average daily fatality curve continues to gradually rise, confirmed cases can give an...