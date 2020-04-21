Wednesday April 22, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 21

21st April, 2020
Dr Colm Henry, the HSE‘s chief clinical officer, at the latest daily press briefing on Covid-19. A further 44 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 730. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Daily confirmed cases hit a new low on Tuesday, yet the number of fatalities has not consistently plateaued.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland has risen to 16,040, according to the latest Department of Health press briefing.

New cases reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) returned to a three week low with 297 new cases reported for Sunday, April 19.

