Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 21

Daily confirmed cases hit a new low on Tuesday, yet the number of fatalities has not consistently plateaued.
The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland has risen to 16,040, according to the latest Department of Health press briefing.
New cases reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) returned to a three week low with 297 new cases reported for Sunday, April 19.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team