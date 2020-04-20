Tuesday April 21, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 20

20th April, 2020
Dr Siobhan Kennelly, HSE national clinical advisor, at yesterday‘s Covid-19 update. The total number of fatalities in the Republic is now 687 with 15,652 confirmed cases. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A total of 77 deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported on Monday evening, bringing the overall number of fatalities from the disease in the Republic to 687.

In addition, 401 new cases were confirmed, with the total now at 15,652. While this was the highest number of deaths announced in a single day to date, Dr Tony Holohan, the state‘ chief medical officer, said that deaths announced at daily press briefings did not necessarily relate...

