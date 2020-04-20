Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 20

A total of 77 deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported on Monday evening, bringing the overall number of fatalities from the disease in the Republic to 687.

In addition, 401 new cases were confirmed, with the total now at 15,652. While this was the highest number of deaths announced in a single day to date, Dr Tony Holohan, the state‘ chief medical officer, said that deaths announced at daily press briefings did not necessarily relate...