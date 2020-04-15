Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 15

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 surpassed two million worldwide on Wednesday afternoon, according to data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
A total of 1,068 new cases were confirmed in Ireland, bringing the overall number in the Republic to 12,547. The majority of the confirmed tests, 657, were analysed in Irish labs while an additional 411 were reported by labs in Germany.
There were 38 new fatalities, bringing the total number of people who have died...
