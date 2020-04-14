Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 14

Official figures released on Tuesday evening marked the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 announced in a single day.

There were 41 in total bringing the overall number of fatalities to 406, 36 of which were in the east of the country. Dublin remains the epicentre of the country‘s outbreak with 52 per cent of the confirmed cases of the disease.

“The east has borne a bigger burden than the rest of the country, but the percentages...