Tuesday April 14, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 13

13th April, 2020
Dr Tony Holohan, the state‘s chief medical officer, said the next three weeks will prove crucial to Ireland’s COVID-19 story. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The number of Covid-19 cases has reached a total of 10,647 – an increase of 992.

Provisional estimates by the Department of Health show thirty one new deaths were also recorded bringing the total to 365.

The unusually high jump in daily case numbers is a result of the delayed return of tests from a German testing lab, which accounted for 465 of the confirmed cases.

