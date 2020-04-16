Covid-19: Data tracker for April 16

A total of 120,000 Irish people would have been infected with Covid-19 by now while 1,700 would have died in the coming week had no mitigation efforts been introduced, according to new estimates by the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC).

According to the HPSC‘s predictive models presented at the latest Department of Health press briefing, up to 4,800 people could have died by the end of April had no restrictions been imposed.

Instead, today‘s figures confirmed...