Covid-19 data check: Ireland’s second wave starts to ease

Early data indicate that Ireland’s second wave of Covid-19 may be easing.
Three weeks after the entire country moved to level 3 restrictions and almost one week after this was escalated to level 5, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has begun to fall.
In the past week, there was an average of 1,015 cases a day, an 8 per cent drop on the previous week.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team