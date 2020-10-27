Tuesday October 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 data check: Ireland’s second wave starts to ease

Our weekly update shows that new restrictions are starting to work

27th October, 2020
A Garda checkpoint checking compliance with Covid-19 restrictions: early data indicate that the number of cases has started to fall since level 5 was introduced last week. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Early data indicate that Ireland’s second wave of Covid-19 may be easing.

Three weeks after the entire country moved to level 3 restrictions and almost one week after this was escalated to level 5, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has begun to fall.

In the past week, there was an average of 1,015 cases a day, an 8 per cent drop on the previous week.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bon Secours tightens belt in spite of €21m revenue boost

Private healthcare group is conserving financial resources to buffer it from shocks during the pandemic

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Private hospital ‘safety net’ includes five-day warning

Proposals intended to be ‘activated in the case of a further extreme Covid-19 surge in the near future’

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

Why an EU booster shot might benefit national health systems

Increasingly, the European Union is looking at whether it might take a stronger role in health across the EU, rather than leaving it to the individual member states to sort out

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago