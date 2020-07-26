Covid 19: can we cope with a second wave?

Siobhán Murphy conducted herself with poise and dignity last week as she told members of the Oireachtas about her experience of contracting Covid-19 while working as a nurse.

Murphy was out of work for 12 weeks due to her illness. Her anger over contracting the virus was, she said, quickly “buried by the physical impacts of Covid-19”. The 27-year-old described being “crippled by fatigue”, “bed-bound by headaches”, and experiencing the sensation of suffocating...