Covid-19: A Further Shore

Chris Fitzpatrick of the Coombe Hospital writes a meditation on our challenged times
Day shift on now, a
midwife puts on PPE
baby cries – the same
Big signs everywhere
in yellow: Covid-19
no visitors now
Do rounds, discharge home
Afternoon: phone-call clinic
read algorithms
Login on laptop
RCPI webinar –
a thousand doctors
Watch RTE LIVE
getting closer to the surge
flatten the curve now
Wash hands, cough in a
tissue or sleeve, keep apart
stay at home, full stop
Tony Holohan
He’s our Sully; has worked out
where the Hudson is
Leo’s Henry V
at Agincourt, we’re a band –
sisters and brothers
PPEs airborne
Battles fought in ITUs
on wards all over
Everything now closed
find Callan‘s Kicks on podcast -
the tonic I need
Phone my mam and dad
they‘re cocooned and praying hard
for all without mass
I think of Heaney
Believe a further shore is
reachable. It is
Chris Fitzpatrick, Coombe Hospital