Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Coronavirus: what we know, and what we don’t

It’s sweeping across the globe, spreading from country to country, but the expert medical jury is still out on the precise strength and lethality of Covid-19

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
1st March, 2020
Dr Fan Zhongjie, a respiratory specialist in charge of about 30 critical COVID-19 patients, at work in a hospital in Wuhan in central China earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Scientists, public health officials and concerned governments the world over are scrambling to learn more about the novel coronavirus. In recent weeks, experts worldwide have published a wealth of early studies.The virus has so far infected more than 82,000 people and killed roughly 3,000. Here's what published research and expert opinion has shown so far.

Public health experts overwhelmingly agree that travel bans are ineffective and counterproductive, but the experience in China is forcing some to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Check staff for high temperatures, companies urged

Firms are also being asked to look at issue of sick pay as part of attempts to curtail the disruption from the coronavirus

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago

Drinkaware chief says charity’s exclusion from alcohol conference is ‘disappointing’

Charity says it is disappointed to be banned from conference but understands funding issue is ‘problematic’

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago

A whole new ball game: world sport and the coronavirus

An increasing number of sporting fixtures are being cancelled or postponed – but how much of the kerfuffle is an overreaction?

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago