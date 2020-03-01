Coronavirus: Officials urge calm as first case of Covid-19 confirmed in Republic

The first case of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland was confirmed last night by the Department of Health as officials sought to reassure the public that Ireland was well-placed to respond to an outbreak of the disease.
Officials said the patient was receiving appropriate medical care and that the case was associated with travel from an affected area in Northern Italy, rather than contact with another confirmed case.
The patient, a male in the...
