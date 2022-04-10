Controversy forces Holohan to pull out of planned new role at Trinity
The controversial secondment of the chief medical officer to a post at Trinity College Dublin had already been paused by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this weekend
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Tony Holohan has pulled out of a controversial appointment to Trinity College Dublin, following a political backlash over the arrangement signed off by the Department of Health.
The chief medical officer announced yesterday that he would retire from public service in July, rather than move to the university as professor of public health leadership and strategy.
“I do not wish to see the controversy of the last few days continuing. In particular, I wish to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
TCD spin-out Biologit raises €1 million from investors
The tech firm’s backers include Longboat Clinical founder Gerard Ryan and life sciences veteran David Shanahan
€1.7bn children’s hospital bill to rise further over inflation
Construction costs expected to rise again due to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Government plans new push on €252k consultants contract
‘Revised’ proposal to be presented to medics is based on same salary for public-only contracts as last year
New master of Rotunda allowed to work privately off-site
Professor Seán Daly is obliged under the terms of this contract to do 39 hours a week of public work in the Rotund