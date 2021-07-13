Contractor’s claims against children’s hospital could add €446m to project
The board of National Children’s Hospital has set aside €15 million to defend 906 claims made by BAM
The value of the legal claims made by BAM, the construction company, against the board of the National Children’s Hospital could add up to €446 million to the cost of the controversial project, the Dáil’s spending watchdog has heard.
A total of €15 million has been set aside to fight 906 claims made by BAM, David Gunning, the chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), said.
Gunning...
