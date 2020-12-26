Concern as Wexford Covid-19 outbreak leads to dramatic increase in case numbers

The scenic Hook peninsula in Wexford has become a microcosm of how cases of Covid-19 have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

The electoral area of New Ross now has the highest incidence rate in the country, with 659.7 cases per 100,000 people. The area added 183 Covid-19 cases in the fortnight leading to December 21, the biggest increase in any single area.

Neighbouring areas Rosslare and Waterford City East have incidence rates of 185.7 and 134.9 respectively.