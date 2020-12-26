Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Concern as Wexford Covid-19 outbreak leads to dramatic increase in case numbers

The electoral area of New Ross on the Hook Peninsula now has the highest incidence rate in the country, with 659.7 cases per 100,000 people

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
26th December, 2020
Concern as Wexford Covid-19 outbreak leads to dramatic increase in case numbers
The Hook peninsula in Co Wexford: Since December 14, there have been 50 positive cases at one GP’s practice in Fethard-on-Sea, which had a population of 311, according to the 2016 census

The scenic Hook peninsula in Wexford has become a microcosm of how cases of Covid-19 have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

The electoral area of New Ross now has the highest incidence rate in the country, with 659.7 cases per 100,000 people. The area added 183 Covid-19 cases in the fortnight leading to December 21, the biggest increase in any single area.

Neighbouring areas Rosslare and Waterford City East have incidence rates of 185.7 and 134.9 respectively.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A quiet Regent Street in London as new lockdown restrictions came into effect amid concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain. Picture: Getty

Severe restrictions needed if new Covid-19 variant is found in Ireland, experts warn

Health Rachel Lavin 6 days ago
David Walsh, group chief executive of Halocare: the firm’s software can be used to monitor the health of the elderly at home Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Three founders put more than €2m into new home healthcare start-up

Health Killian Woods 6 days ago
Crowds on Grafton Street last week: Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, has pleaded with people to minimise social contacts as cases of coronavirus increase sharply Picture: Fergal Phillips

Nphet’s mood music changes with all lead indicators going in the wrong direction

Health Danielle Barron 6 days ago
The new Access to Care plan will use €210 million of HSE funding alongside €130 million in funding already provided Picture: RollingNews.ie

Donnelly allocates €340 million to reduce hospital waiting lists

Health Daniel Murray 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1