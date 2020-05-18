Comment: We must fund virus research long after this crisis has passed

Thirty-five years ago, in the midst of the new and still somewhat unknown Aids epidemic, I warned in testimony to the US Congress that we were facing another deadly episode in the long battle between humankind and microbes. If asked to testify again, I would say the same thing today.

Just as it is impossible for us to control tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, our ability to subdue contagious outbreaks is more limited than we...