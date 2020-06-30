Comment: Home is the safest place for many vulnerable people

Covid-19 is redefining how we think about caring for vulnerable people. It will have as far-reaching an effect on our care models as the 2008 financial crash had on banking practices.

The latest figures recorded by Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI), which represents organisations providing home care to older and vulnerable people, show 45 active Covid-19 infections among our members’ 20,000 clients. Home really is the safest place to be.

The limited impact of Covid-19 in...