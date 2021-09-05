Church of Scientology offshoot spent €2m on Meath drug rehab facility

Narconon, an offshoot of the Church of Scientology, has spent close to €2 million establishing its Meath “drug treatment” facility, newly-filed financial statements show.

Narconon Trust bought the property in Ballivor, Co Meath in 2016, but its 56-bed drug rehabilitation service has yet to open due to a planning battle. The High Court ruled in its favour last year, but the matter has been appealed to the Supreme Court.

Financial Statements for the British-registered...