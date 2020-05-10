Sunday May 10, 2020
Children’s Health Ireland seeks data protection officer after security breaches

The group’s tender for the post describes it as a ‘critical role’

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
10th May, 2020
Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), oversees paediatric services in Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght Hospitals

A children‘s hospital group is seeking to hire a data protection officer after breaches at its sites.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), which oversees paediatric services in Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght Hospitals, launched internal investigations last year after it emerged its hospitals breached data laws by releasing patient information to private firms without consent.

Under GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, CHI is required to appoint a dedicated data protection...

