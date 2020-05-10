Children’s Health Ireland seeks data protection officer after security breaches

A children‘s hospital group is seeking to hire a data protection officer after breaches at its sites.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), which oversees paediatric services in Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght Hospitals, launched internal investigations last year after it emerged its hospitals breached data laws by releasing patient information to private firms without consent.

Under GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, CHI is required to appoint a dedicated data protection...