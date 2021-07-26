Children prescribed adult doses of drugs at Kerry mental health centre
Parents of one child have launched legal proceedings against the HSE and an investigation is under way over treatment of up to 400 children between 2016 and 2020
The HSE is in the process of contacting parents whose children have been affected by a serious prescribing issue, the Business Post has learned.
In April last year, the HSE announced a review of the care received by children and young people who attended the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services between 2016 and 2020, after concerns were raised.
Medical and legal sources said children might have been prescribed incorrect doses of medications...
