Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Children from poorer families at a disadvantage in education and health, research shows

The long-term Growing Up in Ireland study found that nine-year-olds from middle-class backgrounds were less likely to be overweight and more likely to do well at school

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
15th June, 2021
Children from poorer families at a disadvantage in education and health, research shows
Only one in four boys said that they always liked school compared 41 per cent of girls

Poorer children are more likely to dislike school, to have a lower reading ability and to be unhealthy than children from middle-class homes, a study from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) on growing up in Ireland has shown.

Gender was also found to be a powerful determinant of how healthy and well behaved nine-year-olds were, as well as what activities they undertook and how much they liked school.

The research is part of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

While the Department of Health owns and drives these contract “negotiations”, it is either the HSE or individual state-funded hospitals that legally employ consultant doctors#.

Tony O’Brien: Draft contract adds to bad blood between Department of Health and consultants

Health Tony O'Brien 3 days ago
NTPF reported that a record 883,727 people were awaiting some kind of hospital care, while 21,420 patients were waiting more than a year for essential hospital treatment.

Multi-annual health budget mooted to tackle waiting lists

Health Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Paul Reid, the HSE’s chief executive, said introduction of the new spending framework will cost €82 million. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

HSE procurement targets in doubt as Beaumont reports €14m non-compliant spend

Health Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Kathleen MacMahon: ’The impact of menopause on partners and the wider family is a hideous and not inconsequential side effect of the phenomenon.’ Picture: Marc O\&#039;Sullivan

Kathleen MacMahon: We may not be able to help our mothers, but we can still save our daughters

Health Kathleen MacMahon 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1