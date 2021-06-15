Children from poorer families at a disadvantage in education and health, research shows
The long-term Growing Up in Ireland study found that nine-year-olds from middle-class backgrounds were less likely to be overweight and more likely to do well at school
Poorer children are more likely to dislike school, to have a lower reading ability and to be unhealthy than children from middle-class homes, a study from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) on growing up in Ireland has shown.
Gender was also found to be a powerful determinant of how healthy and well behaved nine-year-olds were, as well as what activities they undertook and how much they liked school.
The research is part of...
