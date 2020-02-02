CervicalCheck to introduce more accurate screening test

CervicalCheck will introduce a new and more accurate way of screening for cervical cancer on March 30.

The HPV test, which screens for the HPV virus that can cause cervical cancer, is more accurate than the Pap smear test that is used to detect abnormalities at present.

International studies show that for every 1,000 women screened, 20 will have abnormal cells. The existing Pap test will detect 15. The new HPV test typically detects 18 of the 20.