Cautionary tales: The world’s ongoing fight with Covid-19

Hennessy’s bar knows a thing or two about serving up pints during a pandemic.

Reg Hennessy, the pub’s owner, opened the doors way back in May, and he has unapologetically kept them that way ever since.

“I am spending even more time in the bar now. I have always been a very hands-on operator, because we are a family-run business,” he told the Business Post as he prepared for the crowds...