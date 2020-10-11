Cautionary tales: The world’s ongoing fight with Covid-19

Hennessy’s bar knows a thing or two about serving up pints during a pandemic.
Reg Hennessy, the pub’s owner, opened the doors way back in May, and he has unapologetically kept them that way ever since.
“I am spending even more time in the bar now. I have always been a very hands-on operator, because we are a family-run business,” he told the Business Post as he prepared for the crowds...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team