Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cautionary tales: The world’s ongoing fight with Covid-19

Why are some countries suffering so badly in the Covid-19 pandemic while others are not? Some, like the US, may have reached the stage where only a vaccine will work

11th October, 2020
9
The increase in Covid-19 infections across Europe is probably down to the scaled up testing systems of countries which are identifying far more cases

Hennessy’s bar knows a thing or two about serving up pints during a pandemic.

Reg Hennessy, the pub’s owner, opened the doors way back in May, and he has unapologetically kept them that way ever since.

“I am spending even more time in the bar now. I have always been a very hands-on operator, because we are a family-run business,” he told the Business Post as he prepared for the crowds...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Nursing homes report fails to find answers

As coronavirus outbreaks rise once more, the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee wants a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in residential settings

Daniel Murray | 2 hours ago

North may seek cross-border help with surge in Covid cases

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew says resources should be shared across the island, after a huge increase in numbers testing positive for Covid-19

Rachel Lavin | 2 hours ago

Watchdog urges swift state action on mental healthcare due to impact of Covid-19

Mental Health Commission boss John Farrelly warns the pandemic has isolated people hit by grief, anxiety and stress

Daniel Murray | 2 hours ago