Cathal Mac Coille: New Covid strains make credible travel restrictions essential

Mandatory quarantine for incoming travellers was first proposed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) eight months ago. In a letter sent by Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, to Simon Harris, then Minister for Health, on May 8 last year, the government was urged to prepare for a decision to introduce more stringent travel requirements.

These included “a mandatory regime of self-isolation for 14 days at a designated facility” for all persons arriving in...