Cancer survivors speak out against practice of hospitals using debt agencies to collect unpaid fees

Sharon O’Connor was halfway through her chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2019 when she started getting calls from debt collectors about the fees for her treatment.

“I was so overwhelmed. I said ‘I have cancer. I am having chemo.’ It was the first time I had said it out loud, and I just broke down on the phone,” O’Connor told the Business Post, before adding: “It didn’t make any difference though, they just said...