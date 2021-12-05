Subscribe Today
Health

Cancer survivors speak out against practice of hospitals using debt agencies to collect unpaid fees

Cancer patients without health insurance or a medical card are finding themselves under an increased financial and emotional burden as hospitals hand over the collection of fees for treatment to private debt collection agencies

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
5th December, 2021
Cancer survivors speak out against practice of hospitals using debt agencies to collect unpaid fees
Sharon O’Connor, cancer survivor: ‘My chemo started in October 2019, so I would have accumulated nearly €800 in fees just before Christmas. I don’t see how that’s fair for people facing cancer.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Sharon O’Connor was halfway through her chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2019 when she started getting calls from debt collectors about the fees for her treatment.

“I was so overwhelmed. I said ‘I have cancer. I am having chemo.’ It was the first time I had said it out loud, and I just broke down on the phone,” O’Connor told the Business Post, before adding: “It didn’t make any difference though, they just said...

