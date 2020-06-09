Cancer screening to restart before end of summer, HSE says

Cancer screening is set to begin a phased reintroduction by the end of the summer, the HSE has told medical and patient groups.

In its service update, the HSE said CervicalCheck and diabetic retina screening were expected to restart first, followed by BreastCheck and BowelScreen.

The National Screening Service’s (NSS) four programmes, three of which screen for cancer, were paused in March. This move was taken on public health advice due to the situation with...