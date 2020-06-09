Tuesday June 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cancer screening to restart before end of summer, HSE says

The HSE plans to begin a phased reintroduction of checks for cervical, breast and bowel cancer after programmes were paused due to Covid-19

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
9th June, 2020
A patient undergoes a mammogram as part of breast cancer screening: the HSE plans to restart its BreastCheck programme which was paused in March

Cancer screening is set to begin a phased reintroduction by the end of the summer, the HSE has told medical and patient groups.

In its service update, the HSE said CervicalCheck and diabetic retina screening were expected to restart first, followed by BreastCheck and BowelScreen.

The National Screening Service’s (NSS) four programmes, three of which screen for cancer, were paused in March. This move was taken on public health advice due to the situation with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Two of those infected describe what it’s like

Nadine O'Regan is joined by John Walshe, a writer, and Caroline West, a lecturer, on their personal experiences of the coronavirus while Professor Luke O'Neill and Ian Guider discuss the hazards and hopes of phase two.

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago

We need clear and deliverable actions on healthcare

The next programme for government must tackle both healthcare reform and ongoing health service operations

Tony O'Brien | 2 days ago

Hard lessons: getting kids back to school will be no easy task

With expert opinion divided over how safe it is to reopen schools, there is no definitive answer to the question of how likely children are to transmit the coronavirus

Susan Mitchell | 2 days ago