Cancer patients can and must avoid this infection

Cancer patients and specialists in Ireland and around the world are currently grappling with substantial and wholly unanticipated disruption caused by the rapidly evolving Covid-19 epidemic.
Many cancer operations and clinic appointments are being cancelled or postponed. Radiotherapy services are being scaled back. Drug treatments are being delayed, discontinued or altered. Patients who have just received the distressing news of a cancer diagnosis have on occasions been left wondering when their own treatment can start....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team