Can we expect seasonality with the coronavirus and will warm weather have any impact on the proliferation of Covid-19? Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan discuss whether we can expect the virus to wane over the summer months as well as the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in hotter regions.

