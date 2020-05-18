Tuesday May 19, 2020
Can Vitamin D protect against Covid-19?

Professor Rose Anne Kenny, professor of medical gerontology at Trinity College Dublin, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss the role that Vitamin D can play in protecting against Covid-19 and helping the body's immune system

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
18th May, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
