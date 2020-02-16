Sunday February 16, 2020
Businesses advised to prepare for shortages in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

Medical product supply chain could face interruption if virus continues to spread

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
16th February, 2020
The Coronavirus has already killed over 1,000 people worldwide

Irish businesses are preparing for potential disruption to their supply chains and export channels as a result of the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Enterprise Ireland said that it was monitoring the situation closely after being contacted by concerned companies who export to the area affected by the virus.

A spokesman said that the agency had not been made aware of any serious disruption to a company’s supply chain as of yet, but that...

