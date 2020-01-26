Sunday January 26, 2020
Building projects at risk over children’s hospital overruns, HSE warns

Fresh delays and new concerns around the budget of the project were discussed in private meetings between senior civil servants and HSE chiefs

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
26th January, 2020
The National Children’s Hospital

A number of building projects planned for the health service this year could be jeopardised by further budget overruns on the National Children’s Hospital, the HSE board has been told.

Documents seen by the Business Post show the HSE board was warned that the capital plan for 2020 to 2024 was “very vulnerable to fluctuations in the expenditure on the National Children’s Hospital. While an overspend in one year reduces the funding available...

