Builder offers €10k reward for info on Children’s Hospital arson attacks

The site at the rear of St James’s Hospital in Dublin 8 has been the subject of at least 15 fires in recent weeks

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
4th July, 2021
Builder offers €10k reward for info on Children’s Hospital arson attacks
The construction of the National Children’s Hospital in Dublin 8 has been beset by problems. Picture: RollingNews

BAM, the construction company, is offering a €10,000 reward for information on a suspected serial arsonist responsible for numerous fires at the new children’s hospital site.

The site of the National Children’s Hospital at St James’s, Dublin has become the subject of at least 15 arson attacks in recent weeks.

The €2.4 billion project has been held up by repeated fires, with one incident involving a bollard reportedly being set...

Log in to continue reading

