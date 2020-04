Nadine O’Regan is joined by Alison Curtis, broadcaster with TodayFM and columnist with the Irish Examiner to discuss making the best of the Easter holidays with the current travel restrictions, the benefits of turning on your camera during Zoom calls and how to manage information about the pandemic with young children.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Soundcloud