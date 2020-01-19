BreastCheck benefits need to be examined

Cancer screening aims to reduce the death rate from the disease in society by applying mass-scale, population-based, detection tests to large numbers of healthy, asymptomatic people.

Government-run programmes in Ireland now screen approximately 500,000 citizens annually for cervical, breast and bowel cancer, at a cumulative annual cost of €71 million.

The type of tests that can be deployed on such huge scales must of necessity be relatively quick, simple and affordable. The actual benefit for an...