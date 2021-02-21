Breakdown of HSE’s €1.6 billion war chest to fight Covid-19

An initial €200 million has been earmarked to fund Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign this year, according to the HSE’s National Service Plan 2021, which is due to be published in the next fortnight.

The National Service Plan (NSP) 2021 is the HSE’s breakdown of how it will spend its record €21 billion budget for the year ahead. The publication of the NSP has been delayed by two months because of negotiations between...