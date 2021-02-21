Subscribe Today
Breakdown of HSE’s €1.6 billion war chest to fight Covid-19

The National Service Plan shows that €200m of the €1.6bn allocated to fighting the pandemic is to be spent on the rollout of vaccinations

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
21st February, 2021
Some €1.6 billion of the newly available funds are to be used for Covid-19 specific programmes

An initial €200 million has been earmarked to fund Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign this year, according to the HSE’s National Service Plan 2021, which is due to be published in the next fortnight.

The National Service Plan (NSP) 2021 is the HSE’s breakdown of how it will spend its record €21 billion budget for the year ahead. The publication of the NSP has been delayed by two months because of negotiations between...

