Monday October 26, 2020
Bon Secours tightens belt in spite of €21m revenue boost

Private healthcare group is conserving financial resources to buffer it from shocks during the pandemic

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
26th October, 2020
The directors of the Bon Secours Health System group have taken steps to conserve financial resources in light of the coronavirus pandemic, new accounts have revealed.

Bon Secours Health System, the largest provider of private healthcare in the state, recorded a €21 million spike in revenue last year, and an after-tax profit of nearly €5 million.

Despite the large increase in revenue, the directors of the group have now taken steps to conserve financial resources in light of the coronavirus pandemic, new accounts have revealed.

A large volume of planned capital expenditure has been deferred and external finance, additional to that...

