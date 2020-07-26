Blood plasma may be collected from Covid-19 convalescents

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) intends to collect blood plasma from Covid-19 convalescents to use as a treatment in the event of a second wave.

Convalescent plasma is taken from the blood of people who have recovered from the virus in order to donate antibodies and create “passive immunity” in Covid-19 patients. It has been used to help treat the virus in patients in the US and is currently being used in clinical trials...