Tuesday July 28, 2020
Blood plasma may be collected from Covid-19 convalescents

The Blood Transfusion Service wants to take the plasma to generate ‘passive immunity’ in patients with the disease, but one medical expert says it is ‘very much a rich world solution’

26th July, 2020
Prof Sam McConkey: a costly and unproven treatment

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) intends to collect blood plasma from Covid-19 convalescents to use as a treatment in the event of a second wave.

Convalescent plasma is taken from the blood of people who have recovered from the virus in order to donate antibodies and create “passive immunity” in Covid-19 patients. It has been used to help treat the virus in patients in the US and is currently being used in clinical trials...

