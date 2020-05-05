Blame games and the December patient

Researchers find highest death rates in countries with temperatures of between 4 and 12 degrees
Susan Mitchell on the news that Covid-19 reached Europe a month earlier than was originally thought and the ongoing tensions between the US and China
Children have so far been spared the worst of the pandemic – but the rhetoric around their safety has begun to change
The widespread and rapid testing of our population will play a major part in keeping Covid-19 at bay as we slowly emerge from lockdown