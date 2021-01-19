Beacon Hospital signs Covid-19 surge capacity deal with HSE
The only private hospital in the state to have rejected deal has now agreed to provide beds to public health system during crisis
The Beacon Hospital has agreed to sign up to the HSE’s safety-net deal to provide capacity during Covid-19 surges.
It was the only private hospital to have rejected the deal earlier this month, citing concerns over control of clinical governance at the hospital.
Following “renewed discussion and clarification”, the Beacon Hospital said today it had entered the agreement, which will allow the HSE to take over up to 30 per cent of capacity...
