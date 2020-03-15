Bartra offers new nursing home to HSE for Covid-19 acute cases

Development firm Bartra Capital has offered one of its recently developed nursing homes to the HSE for use as a Covid-19 acute care and isolation centre.
The company has also offered to accelerate delivery of hundreds more nursing home beds at other locations so these facilities could also be used for Covid-19 patients.
Michael Flannery, chief executive at Bartra Capital, said the offer was being made on a not-for-profit basis.
