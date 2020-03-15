Sunday March 15, 2020
Bartra offers new nursing home to HSE for Covid-19 acute cases

HSE told to look for 10,000 beds around the state to cope with more seriously ill patients

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th March, 2020
Michael Flannery, chief executive at Bartra Capital: “It is a time of national emergency, so we are happy to do whatever we can to facilitate the HSE and the government response.” Picture: Fergal Phillips

Development firm Bartra Capital has offered one of its recently developed nursing homes to the HSE for use as a Covid-19 acute care and isolation centre.

The company has also offered to accelerate delivery of hundreds more nursing home beds at other locations so these facilities could also be used for Covid-19 patients.

Michael Flannery, chief executive at Bartra Capital, said the offer was being made on a not-for-profit basis.

