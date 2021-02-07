Barry J Whyte: How I learned to live with epilepsy

On May 4, 2016, I took a selfie. The picture, a product of boredom rather than self-absorption, was taken on the second day of my stay in the epilepsy monitoring unit at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The picture is a headshot, in which I am wearing striped blue and white pyjamas. My hair is cropped short and across my head is a tangle of wires of red, yellow, blue, green and white, each of which has a...