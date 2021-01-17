Balancing act to avoid ‘vaccine euphoria’ risk

How soon will vaccines allow a return to normal? This is the primary question facing government as the rollout continues.

The latest target is to deliver 1.4 million doses by March – with an average of 110,000 doses per week. This should be enough to cover all nursing home residents, healthcare workers and a significant proportion of Ireland’s over 70s.

In addition, Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, made an optimistic projection last week that...