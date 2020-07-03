Friday July 3, 2020
Back to business: how are Irish companies faring in the reopening?

Andrea Horan, owner of Tropical Popical nail salon and Bob Johnston, owner of The Gutter Bookshop, discuss their businesses reopening and reveal how they have fared since lockdown

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
3rd July, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
