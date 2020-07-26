Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Australian-based doctor says quarantine would work here

Irish medic Niall Conroy rebuts Taoiseach’s claim and says Ireland is a perfect candidate for such a strategy

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th July, 2020
Dr Niall Conroy: ‘We have had a very successful experience with mandatory quarantine [in Australia]’

An Irish public-health doctor based in Australia has rebutted Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s claim that mandatory quarantine is “impossible to enforce”.

Speaking last week following the publication of the so-called green list of countries considered safer to travel to, Martin said mandatory quarantine for those arriving into Ireland could not be enforced.

“It is questionable as to whether it is the wise approach, because in some countries where they brought...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Should you travel abroad? Dr Cillian De Gascun on the green list

The director of UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory on the risks associated with international travel and Dr Ann Devitt of the School of Education in Trinity College discusses the effectiveness of home-schooling

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago

Covid 19: can we cope with a second wave?

A likely surge in cases of the virus in the autumn and winter months will pose major challenges for our healthcare system

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

Terminally ill man writes to Donnelly over medical card eligibility

John Wall, who has stage four prostate cancer, has told the Health Minister eligibility reviews for patients with fatal illnesses are unnecessary

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago