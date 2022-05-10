Aspiration for single-tier health system not under threat from National Maternity Hospital leasing terms, Taoiseach says
Opposition calls for government to drop its leasing plans and ensure site is owned by the state
The proposals in Sláintecare for a single-tier public health system will not interfere with the leasing terms of the National Maternity Hospital, the Taoiseach has said.
Significant political divisions across the Dáil and within government have emerged over the proposed ownership structure of the land on which the National Maternity Hospital is to be built.
The hospital is to be co-located with St Vincent’s Hospital on Merrion Road, Dublin 4 on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dr Ronan Glynn resigns as deputy chief medical officer
Departure the latest in a series of high profile step downs
New Regional Health Authorities will manage HSE’s budget at local level
Authorities will not have their own boards
In search of HRT: How talking about menopause has led to an overnight shortage of the life-changing treatment
HRT allows many women to have better sleep, an improved mood and to function better, so its abrupt loss is causing distress
Tony O’Brien: Time is running out for Stephen Donnelly to leave a positive legacy in the Department of Health
The Minister for Health doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the things he has achieved and now he has just six months left to prove himself, but if Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane gets the job, he may find his troubles are only beginning