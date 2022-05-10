Subscribe Today
Health

Aspiration for single-tier health system not under threat from National Maternity Hospital leasing terms, Taoiseach says

Opposition calls for government to drop its leasing plans and ensure site is owned by the state

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
10th May, 2022
Aspiration for single-tier health system not under threat from National Maternity Hospital leasing terms, Taoiseach says
St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin 4, the proposed site of the new National Maternity Hospital. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The proposals in Sláintecare for a single-tier public health system will not interfere with the leasing terms of the National Maternity Hospital, the Taoiseach has said.

Significant political divisions across the Dáil and within government have emerged over the proposed ownership structure of the land on which the National Maternity Hospital is to be built.

The hospital is to be co-located with St Vincent’s Hospital on Merrion Road, Dublin 4 on...

