Sunday October 18, 2020
As the rules change, so does the narrative

Ahead of a mooted shift to level 5 restrictions, sections of the public are increasingly chafing against what they see as illogical and contradictory advice to stop the spread of the virus

18th October, 2020
People questioned why they could meet a family member outside a café, but not in their back garden

Another week, another set of recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). On Friday, it emerged that the latest advice from Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, and his colleagues was that the country should move to level 5 of the government framework for a total of six weeks.

As was the case when a similar recommendation was made less than a fortnight ago, there was vocal criticism of the suggestion to impose...

Related Stories

ICU capacity up by just 30 beds since virus arrived, says ICSI president

Dr Colman O’Loughlin says the official figure of 529 beds at peak of crisis includes a significant number of ‘theoretical’ beds

Rachel Lavin | 12 hours ago

‘I didn’t feel safe any more’: charities prepare for a mental health crisis

As charities struggle to cope with an upsurge in mental health cases, will the extra €50 million promised in the budget be enough to close the gap?

Daniel Murray | 12 hours ago

‘Only hard, boring health measures, not silver bullets, will fix this mess’

Experts say we must remain hopeful, as significant developments in Covid-19 epidemiology, treatment and prevention take place on a weekly basis

Danielle Barron | 12 hours ago