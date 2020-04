Angela Dorgan, Chairperson of the National Campaign for the Arts, joins host Nadine O‘Regan on the podcast today to discuss the drastic impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the Irish artistic community, her take on the government’s response to the crisis and what the long term prospects of the industry are.

