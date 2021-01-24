Subscribe Today
Health

Are we there yet?: The long road out of the Covid-19 lockdown

Monitoring the level of Covid-19 infections, reducing pressure on hospitals, suppressing the virus after reopening, ensuring vaccination targets: these are the objectives that will define our future

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
Rachel Lavin - avatar

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
24th January, 2021
Are we there yet?: The long road out of the Covid-19 lockdown
Dublin city centre in level 5 Covid-19 lockdown. The easing of restrictions is likely to be slow and cautious Picture: Getty

So when will all of this be over? That is the multibillion-euro question, and had it been asked just two months ago, it would have been met by global leaders with a collective shoulder shrug.

But things have changed in the last eight weeks. The arrival of the first Covid-19 vaccines and the beginning of vaccination campaigns across much of the developed world mean that we can now make our endgame projections with more confidence...

