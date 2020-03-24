Tuesday March 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Antibiotic resistance could be a dangerous side effect of response to Covid-19

G20 policymakers have no choice: in addition to confronting today’s viral crisis, they also must tackle the looming bacterial one

24th March, 2020
A contractor cleans public spaces near St Mark’s cathedral in Venice. The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the use of disinfectants. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

This week, G20 leaders will convene virtually to discuss the Covid-19 crisis. One hopes that the emergency summit marks the beginning of a thoughtful collective response to this grave challenge.

If so, the meeting may turn out to be even more consequential than the London summit hosted by the then British prime minister Gordon Brown in April 2009, which created the framework for a co-ordinated multilateral response to the global financial crisis.

Having chaired the United...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: The good news – Testing, treatments and recovery

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell | 4 hours ago

The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: The PPE shortage

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell | 1 day ago

The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: The economic impact of Covid-19

Host Nadine O‘Regan is joined by Business Post Markets Editor Ian Guider for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 2 days ago